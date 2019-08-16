Packers' Davante Adams: Targeted once versus Ravens

Adams couldn't haul in his lone target in Thursday night's 26-13 preseason loss to the Ravens.

Adams played very sparingly, with his lone look coming on an unsuccessful fourth-down attempt to end Green Bay's opening drive. That throw was off the mark from quarterback DeShone Kizer, who started with Aaron Rodgers (back tightness) sitting out as a precaution. It's possible Adams and Rodgers will get some work together in next week's exhibition tilt versus the Raiders.

