Packers' Davante Adams: Team-high yardage total in win
Adams brought in four of six targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 26-20 overtime victory against the Buccaneers.
Adams found a way to generate a serviceable stat line on an afternoon in which Brett Hundley threw for just 84 yards, as he accounted for exactly half of that total. The fourth-year wideout's receiving yardage was a team high as well, while his four catches placed him just behind Jordy Nelson for the team lead in that category. The Fresno State product will look to capitalize on a vulnerable Browns secondary in Week 14, and if latest reports of the Aaron Rodgers' (collarbone) improving health ultimately prove accurate, Adams could potentially be catching passes from the latter again by the following contest.
More News
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Continues chemistry with Hundley•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Produces 126 receiving yards•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Scores in win•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Catches seven passes•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Totals pair of receptions in loss•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Another touchdown Sunday•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...