Packers' Davante Adams: Team-high yardage total in win

Adams brought in four of six targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 26-20 overtime victory against the Buccaneers.

Adams found a way to generate a serviceable stat line on an afternoon in which Brett Hundley threw for just 84 yards, as he accounted for exactly half of that total. The fourth-year wideout's receiving yardage was a team high as well, while his four catches placed him just behind Jordy Nelson for the team lead in that category. The Fresno State product will look to capitalize on a vulnerable Browns secondary in Week 14, and if latest reports of the Aaron Rodgers' (collarbone) improving health ultimately prove accurate, Adams could potentially be catching passes from the latter again by the following contest.