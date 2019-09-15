Packers' Davante Adams: Tops 100-yard mark

Adams caught seven of nine targets for 106 yards during Sunday's 21-16 win over the Vikings.

Adams comfortably paced the team in targets, catches, and yards despite facing a strong Minnesota secondary. He posted a long gain of 39 yards and averaged 17.6 yards per catch in a nice bounce-back effort after he totaled 36 yards in the season opener. Adams will face a third consecutive tough matchup next Sunday at home against the Broncos, but his status as Aaron Rodgers' main man should still afford him plenty of opportunities to produce.

