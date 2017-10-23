Packers' Davante Adams: Totals pair of receptions in loss
Adams brought in two of five targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 26-17 loss to the Saints.
As was the case most of his offensive teammates, Adams saw his numbers drop across the board in his first game with Brett Hundley as his starting quarterback. Adams' reception total equaled a season low, while his receiving yardage total represented his fewest in any game this season. The 24-year-old will look to get on the same page with Hundley during the Week 8 bye before the Packers face off with the Lions in Week 9.
