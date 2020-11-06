Adams secured 10 of 12 targets for 173 yards with one touchdown in the Packers' 34-17 win over the 49ers on Thursday night.

The Pro Bowl wideout posted a game-high reception total and also set the pace for the Packers in receiving yardage. Adams gave a hint of what type of night was in store when he capped off Green Bay's opening drive with a 36-yard touchdown grab, and he went on to easily post his third 100-yard effort and second-highest yardage tally of the campaign. Adams' first-quarter score also gives him at least one touchdown catch in three straight contests, a streak he'll look to maintain in a favorable Week 10 matchup against the Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 15.