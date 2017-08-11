Play

Packers' Davante Adams: Two catches Thursday

Adams caught two of three targets for 26 yards in Thursday's preseason opener against the Eagles.

Adams moved the sticks with an 18-yard catch during the first quarter, but his involvement was understandably limited to three series to start off the exhibition slate.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories