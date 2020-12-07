Adams caught 10 of 12 targets for 121 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-16 win over the Eagles.

Aaron Rodgers' favorite receiver put together another huge performance, catching red-zone scores in the second and third quarters, with the second one giving his QB his 400th career passing TD. Adams now has 13 touchdowns in only 10 games this season, and Sunday's performance gave him his second career 1,000-yard campaign. He'll look to continue his rampage through opposition secondaries in Week 14 against a Lions defense that he strained his hamstring against in their first meeting back in Week 2.