Packers' Davante Adams: Unable to practice Thursday

Adams (concussion) was held out of Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Adams remains entrenched in the concussion protocol, and his lack of activity only three days before the season finale signals he won't be making another appearance in 2017. Looking at the long term, the current concussion marks his third in 14 months, a worrying trend for a player that has come into his own as a potential No. 1 wideout the last two years. If he misses Sunday's game at Detroit, as expected, the next intriguing aspect of Adams' NFL journey arrives in March, when he becomes an unrestricted free agent.