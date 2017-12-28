Packers' Davante Adams: Unable to practice Thursday
Adams (concussion) was held out of Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Adams remains entrenched in the concussion protocol, and his lack of activity only three days before the season finale signals he won't be making another appearance in 2017. Looking at the long term, the current concussion marks his third in 14 months, a worrying trend for a player that has come into his own as a potential No. 1 wideout the last two years. If he misses Sunday's game at Detroit, as expected, the next intriguing aspect of Adams' NFL journey arrives in March, when he becomes an unrestricted free agent.
More News
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Not at practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Ruled out Saturday vs. Vikings•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: No discussion of shutdown•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Diagnosed with concussion•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.