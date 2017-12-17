Packers' Davante Adams: Under evaluation for concussion
Adams left Sunday's game at Carolina to be evaluated for a concussion, Pete Dougherty of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Immediately after an Aaron Rodgers interception, Adams endured a blindside hit from Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis. The wideout remained on the turf for some time before heading to the sideline, and eventually, the locker room. If he's diagnosed with a concussion, it would mark Adams' second of the season and make for a difficult turnaround for Saturday's showdown with the Vikings.
