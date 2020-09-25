Coach Matt LaFleur said Adams (hamstring) is "probably doubtful" for Sunday's game against the Saints, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Adams hasn't practiced at all this week, but the Packers aren't quite ready to rule him out. It sounds like he'll be listed as doubtful on the final injury report, but it's possible the team goes with the 'questionable' designation instead. The Packers and Saints are playing Sunday night.