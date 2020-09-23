Adams, who officially didn't practice Wednesday, said a decision on whether he'll play through a strained hamstring will be made late in the week, Stacey Dales of NFL Network reports.

Adams was held out of the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's win against the Lions out of an abundance of caution. The fact the Packers held a huge lead played a part in coach Matt LaFleur's thought process. On Wednesday, Adams also noted "it's too early to tell" where he stands at the moment, so his ability (or lack thereof) to return to the practice field Thursday and/or Friday may be the first tell for his availability for Sunday night's game at New Orleans.