Packers' Davante Adams: Valiant effort to finish season
Adams secured nine of 10 targets for 138 yards during the Packers' 37-20 loss to the 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
A significant chunk of Adams' production came on a 65-yard grab in the fourth quarter, a play that saw him impressively beat Richard Sherman on a go route. Otherwise, Adams mostly generated his game-high reception total on short completions, averaging just 9.1 yards on his other eight catches. Adams finished with four 100-yard efforts over his last five games, including the postseason, a stretch during which he also recorded four receiving touchdowns. Adams is under contact for two more seasons at base salaries of $12 million per year, and he'll look to get back over the 1,000-yard mark in 2020 after falling three yards short of the mark (over 12 games) this past regular season.
