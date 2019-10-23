Play

Packers' Davante Adams: Warms up Wednesday

Adams (toe) took part in Wednesday's pre-practice warmup, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Once the Packers moved on to position drills, Adams left the field, so it's unclear if he'll elevate from to some activity for the first time since he sustained a toe injury Week 4. Wednesday's practice report will reveal whether or not he took the next step in his recovery.

