Packers' Davante Adams: Week 17 decision not expected Friday

Head coach Joe Philbin said Friday morning that the Packers will see how Adams (knee) fares on the practice field Saturday and make a decision on his Week 17 availability after that.

It's not clear if Adams will get in any work Friday after sitting out the previous two days, but it looks like, regardless, a final call on his Week 17 availability will not be made for at least another day. Adams' status will be updated further after the Packers release their final injury report of the week following Friday's practice.