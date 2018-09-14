Packers' Davante Adams: Week 2 status may not be decided Friday

Head coach Mike McCarthy indicated Friday morning that Adams (shoulder) made it through Thursday's practice without issue, but McCarthy still wants to see how Adams fares in Saturday's walkthrough before determining his status for Week 2, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

After sitting out Wednesday's practice, Adams got in a limited session Thursday and said afterward he felt "great" and was optimistic about playing Sunday against the Vikings. Adams would boost his chances of playing by practicing again Friday, but based on McCarthy's comments, the Packers will wait another day or two before ultimately deciding whether or not Adams will suit up.