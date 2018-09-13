Packers' Davante Adams: Will be limited Thursday
Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said that Adams (shoulder) would be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Adams was withheld entirely from the Packers' first practice of the week while recovering from the shoulder injury he sustained in Sunday's victory over the Bears, so his presence on the field in any capacity Thursday amounts to progress. For his part, Adams downplayed the severity of the injury and didn't seem concerned about his availability for the Week 2 matchup with the Vikings. The Packers would probably like to see Adams put in a full practice Friday to feel comfortable about his health heading into the weekend.
