Packers' Davante Adams: Will practice Saturday
Head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday morning that Adams (calf) will practice Saturday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
McCarthy did not say whether Adams will get in any work Friday, but his comments leave the door open for Adams to play Sunday even if he is sidelined again. Fantasy players planning to include Adams in their Week 5 lineups will want to keep tabs on his status in the coming days, but a final call on his status for Sunday's game against the Lions may not come until game day.
