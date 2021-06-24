Adams and the Packers are in the early stages of discussing a contract extension, Paulina Dedaj of FOX News reports.

Adams is entering the fourth and final season of a four-year, $58 million extension, with his $12.25 million base salary an obvious bargain for the Packers after the wideout enjoyed a career-best campaign in 2020. While the uncertainty surrounding QB Aaron Rodgers is far from ideal, Adams says it won't impact his preparation for the upcoming season, nor will it dissuade him from discussing a new contract with the Packers. He'd be an obvious candidate for the franchise tag next offseason if the two sides aren't able to work out a long-term deal.