Packers' Davante Adams: Won't play in finale
Adams (knee) is inactive Sunday against Detroit.
Adams was listed as a non-participant in practice all week, though it was still thought he had a chance to play because the team technically didn't hold practice Friday. Instead, he'll end up as the latest casualty in a banged-up receiving corps that is in line to be led by Randall Cobb and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, as Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) is also being held out for the regular season finale. Adams had been in striking distance for franchise records in both receptions and receiving yards, but he'll now have to wait until the 2019 campaign to make another run at those marks.
