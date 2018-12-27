Packers' Davante Adams: Works on side Thursday

Adams (knee) didn't practice Thursday and instead worked with the training staff on the side, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

The activity is a step up from Wednesday's session, when Adams was seen on a stationary bike in the portion open to the media. It remains to be seen if he'll elevate from DNP to limited, but he seems to be taking a step toward his prediction that he'll be available Sunday versus the Lions.