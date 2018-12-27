Packers' Davante Adams: Works on side Thursday
Adams (knee) didn't practice Thursday and instead worked with the training staff on the side, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
The activity is a step up from Wednesday's session, when Adams was seen on a stationary bike in the portion open to the media. It remains to be seen if he'll elevate from DNP to limited, but he seems to be taking a step toward his prediction that he'll be available Sunday versus the Lions.
More News
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Expects to play Week 17•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Not at practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Catches OT winner•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Targeted 13 times in loss•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Finds end zone in win•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Putting together finest season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're setting the right lineup for the season finale as Dave Richard goes through...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
If you're playing into Week 17, you need to know who is available before you lock in your lineup....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Playing into Week 17? The starts who got you there may not be able to carry you any further....