Bakhtiari was absent from Wednesday's injury report despite receiving stitches on his right thumb during Sunday's game against the Steelers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Bakhtiari was able to play through this issue during Sunday's game, so he wasn't expected to miss any extra time. The fifth-year pro will slot into his left tackle position against the Bucs on Week 13.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories