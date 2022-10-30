Bakhtiari (knee) is active for Sunday's game against Buffalo, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
Bakhtiari missed last week's game against Washington due to a knee injury, but he'll be back in action a week later. He's had some limitations due to injuries in previous matchups this year, so it's possible that he has a snap count against the Bills.
More News
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Inactive against Commanders•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Questionable against Washington•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Splits snaps in Week 5•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Plays nearly every snap in Week 4•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Will play Sunday•