Packers' David Bakhtiari: Adds third injury
In addition to two left knee injuries, Bakhtiari is also battling a left ankle injury and will not practice Wednesday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Bakhtiari has a laundry list of issues that will hold him out of Tuesday's practice session, leaving his status in doubt for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals. His status for Sunday's game against the Cardinals should be clarified by Friday's injury report, but the veteran missing the contest would be a big blow for the Packers, especially in regards to protecting Aaron Rodgers' blindside.
