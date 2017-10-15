Bakhtiari aggravated his hamstring injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Bakhtiari is unlikely to return at this point as the game enters the closing stages of the final period. Sunday was the 26-year-old's first game action since the season opener, and the Packers are forced to once again shuffle their offensive line with Brian Bulaga (concussion) and Lane Taylor (knee) already ruled out.