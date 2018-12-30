Bakhtiari was forced out of Sunday's game versus the Lions with a hip injury.

Bakhtiari, who protects quarterback Aaron Rodgers' blind side, nursed this hip injury ahead of Sunday's game but he was able to tough it out at the start. The Packers may be opting to hold out Bakhtiari as a precautionary measure since Rodgers is being evaluated for a concussion and DeShone Kizer has taken over under center.

