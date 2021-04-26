GM Bryan Gutekunst said Monday that Bakhtiari (knee) is ahead of schedule in his recovery and could be ready to play Week 1, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

The 29-year-old suffered a torn ACL in late December and subsequently underwent surgery, but he appears to be in good shape nearly five months into his recovery. It would be a quick turnaround if Bakhtiari is cleared for the start of the regular season, but the fact that it remains a possibility is a good sign, even if he does end up missing a couple games.