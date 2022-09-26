Bakhtiari started at left tackle and played 35 of a possible 62 snaps (56 percent) in Sunday's victory over the Buccaneers.

Bakhtiari took the field for the first time this season and for just the second time since tearing his ACL in December of 2020, and he was eased back into action, alternating drives with fellow tackle Yosh Nijman. Bakhtiari's recovery from his first action in a while will presumably dictate the Packers' plan moving forward, and his snaps could continue to be monitored in the short term. Long-term, though, if Bakhtiari can get anywhere close to where he was pre-injury, he will reclaim a full-time role at left tackle and provide a noticeable boost for the Packers' skill players and its offense as a whole.