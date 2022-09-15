Bakhtiari (knee) did not practice during Thursday's session, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Head coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday Bakhtiari is on a "day on, day off" schedule of practicing as he works to return to the field. The All-Pro left tackle made it through Wednesday's practice, but his practice status for Friday will likely play a pivotal role in helping determine his availability Sunday night against the Bears.
