Bakhtiari (chest) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice.
Bakhtiari missed the past three games with the chest issue, but appears on track to return to the lineup. Now healthy, expect the veteran to assume his usual starting left tackle role, protecting Aaron Rodgers' blind side for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
