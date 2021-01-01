Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Friday that Bakhtiari will miss the rest of the season after injuring his knee during Thursday's practice, Olivia Reiner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Bakhtiari is believed to have suffered a torn ACL, but the Packers will presumably put him through more diagnostic tests before the injury is confirmed. Assuming surgery is needed, Bakhtiari may have a tough time gaining clearance ahead of Week 1 of the 2021 season, though he should be ready to contribute at some point during the upcoming campaign. The 29-year-old became the highest-paid offensive lineman just over a month and a half ago, when he inked a four-year, $103.5 million contract extension with Green Bay.