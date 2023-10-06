Bakhtiari (knee) said Friday that he won't return this season and his current goal is to be ready to go by training camp ahead of the 2024 campaign, Kassidy Hill of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Packers placed Bakhtiari on injured reserve last Thursday, after which Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that tackle had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee one day earlier. Rapoport also noted that Bakhtiari was slated for another procedure in the near future that will give him a chance to play at 100 percent next year, the implication being that Bakhtiari was out for the season. And Bakhtiari himself confirmed as much this Friday. While he embarks on his current recovery, the Packers will continue to trot out second-year pro Rasheed Walker at left tackle.