Bakhtiari (appendix) could be out a while, according to head coach Matt LaFleur, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Bakhtiari underwent emergency surgery Friday to remove his appendix, which forced him to miss Sunday's win over the Bears. However, it appears the veteran tackle could miss more time, although a bye week lies ahead for Green Bay. Whether or not he'd be ready to return Week 15 against the Rams is unknown, but that would give the 31-year-old over two weeks to recover from his appendectomy.