Bakhtiari didn't play Sunday against the Falcons because of swelling in his knee, according to head coach Matt LaFleur, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Bakhtiari's absence had nothing to do with the game being played on turf, LaFleur added. Stating that "his knee is injured." It's unclear if the veteran tackle is in danger of missing the team's Week 3 matchup against the Saints, but he'll likely be considered questionable for the game in the days ahead. If he were to miss again, Rasheed Walker would likely draw the start in his place.