Packers' David Bakhtiari: Diagnosed with sprained ankle
Bakhtiari suffered a sprained left ankle during Saturday's practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
This is great news for the Packers' offense after the starting left tackle was carted off the practice field Saturday. The team will likely be overly cautious with Bakhtiari, but it's not believed to be a very serious injury and he shouldn't be sidelined for too long.
