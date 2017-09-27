Packers' David Bakhtiari: Doubtful for Thursday night
Bakhtiari (hamstring) is listed as doubtful to play Thursday against the Bears, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Bakhtiari was limited in practice all week, which bodes well for a Week 5 return if he is unable to play Thursday. Expect either Justin McCray or Adam Pankey to fill in if Bakhtiari doesn't dress.
