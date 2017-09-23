Packers' David Bakhtiari: Doubtful for Week 3
Bakhtiari (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Bakhtiari did not participate in practice at all this week and will miss his second consecutive game. Kyle Murphy will likely fill in at left tackle regardless of if Brian Bulaga (ankle), who is listed as questionable, is able to play.
