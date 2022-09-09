Bakhtiari (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Vikings.
After tearing his ACL in December of 2020, Bakhtiari missed the entire 2021 campaign. His status has been murky during the preseason, as he was on the PUP list until late August. If he does ultimately suit up for his long awaited return, he could potentially see a snap count protecting Aaron Rodgers blindside in order to work him back into the swing of things.
More News
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: On track for Week 1•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Status uncertain for Week 1•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Off PUP list•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Making some headway in recovery•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Looking uncertain for Week 1•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Lands on PUP list•