Packers' David Bakhtiari: Earns questionable tag
Bakhtiari (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Bakhtiari was again limited in practice this week, so it's difficult to garner any real expectation he'll play Week 6 after sitting out the past two game after limited participation. Left guard Lane Taylor will likely continue to slide to left tackle with Justin McCray filling in Taylor's spot, if Bahktiari does not suit up..
