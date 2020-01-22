Packers' David Bakhtiari: Earns second Pro Bowl bid
Bakhtiari started all 18 games for the Packers in 2019.
For the second straight season and the third time in four years, Bakhtiari started every game for the Packers. The 28-year-old protected Aaron Rodgers' blindside well and earned his second Pro Bowl bid as a result. He'll retain his starting role in 2020 -- the final year of his contract.
