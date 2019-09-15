Packers' David Bakhtiari: Expected for Week 2
Bakhtiari (back) is planning to play in Sunday's home game against the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Bakhtiari popped up on the injury report earlier in the week with a sore back, but as evidenced by this news, is expected to be fine. His availablity will re-enforce the offensive line, especially on Aaron Rodgers' blind side.
