Coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Tuesday that Bakhtiari (knee) was intentionally held out of OTAs last week to try to ensure he'd be ready for training camp, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

As suspected, the Packers are far more concerned about Bakhtiari's ability to play come September than about whether or not he's getting practice reps in May. It would still of course be nice to see Bakhtiari at full health at some point during training camp, as he'll likely need to knock off some rust after playing just 27 snaps in 2021.