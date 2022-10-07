Bakhtiari (knee) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Giants, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.

Although Bakhtiari failed to practice Friday, he's still expected to take the field in London on Sunday against the Giants. The 310-pounder logged consecutive limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday, and he'll attempt to play 100 percent of the team's offensive snaps for the first time in 2022 after he saw 96 percent in Sunday's 27-24 overtime victory over the Patriots.