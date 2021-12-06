Coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that the Packers are hopeful that Bakhtiari (knee) can return in Week 14, Mike Spofford of the Packers official site reports.

Bakhtiari recently underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his surgically repaired knee and appears to be getting closer to making his 2021 debut. When asked if the All-Pro left tackle would be available against the Bears, LaFleur said "certainly we hope so," and "we'll see where we're at on Wednesday." So, while there remains optimism that the Packers will get Bakhtiari back for their divisional showdown on Sunday Night Football, there likely won't be an official ruling on his status until Wednesday at the earliest.