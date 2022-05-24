Bakhtiari (knee) is on the sideline at OTAs on Tuesday, though he's not wearing a jersey, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Bakhtiari is present, but not participating from the sound of it. For a lesser player this might be cause for concern, but the left tackle is considered one of the best linemen in football when he's healthy. Bakhtiari already sat out almost the entirety of 2021 recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in the 2020 playoffs, so he'll almost certainly be ready to go come Week 1.