Packers' David Bakhtiari: In line to play Thursday
Bakhtiari (ankle) took first-team reps in practice Monday and is expected to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Steelers, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Bakhtiari sprained his left ankle just over a week ago, but with his return to the practice field with the starters this week, the team feels confident that the blind side blocker, along with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, will be ready to go Thursday.
