Bakhtiari (appendix) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

As expected, Bakhtiari will miss a third straight game after undergoing an emergency appendectomy at the beginning of December. Zach Tom is expected to draw another start at left tackle against Miami, while Bakhtiari's next chance to suit up will come in Week 17 against Minnesota.