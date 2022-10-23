Bakhtiari (knee) is inactive Week 7 against Washington.
Bakhtiari has battled injuries off and on this season while attempting to return to a struggling Green Bay offensive line. After appearing in a limited capacity for the past few weeks, he'll now be sidelined entirely, conceding the starting left tackle job to Yosh Nijman.
More News
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Questionable against Washington•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Splits snaps in Week 5•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Plays nearly every snap in Week 4•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Will play Sunday•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Doesn't practice Thursday•