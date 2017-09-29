Packers' David Bakhtiari: Inactive for Thursday's game
Bakhtiari (hamstring) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Bears.
Bakhtiari was able to log some limited participation in practice, but a short week was never a good sign for his Week 4 availability. Adam Pankey or Justin McCray will likely start at left tackle.
More News
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Doubtful for Thursday night•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Limited participant Tuesday•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Doubtful for Week 3•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Not practicing due to hamstring•
-
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Out with hamstring injury•
-
Week 4 Things To Know
Heath Cummings is sticking with the Dolphins but he's worried about the Redskins on Monday...
-
Week 4 Waiver Wire options
Starting with an homage to injured Darren Sproles, Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add...
-
Week 4 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...
-
Week 4 QB Rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...