Packers' David Bakhtiari: Injures left ankle
Bakhtiari suffered a left ankle injury and was carted off the practice field Saturday, Tom SIlverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Packers head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed the injury was to the left ankle. It looked pretty serious at first, but Bakhtiari, Green Bay's starting left tackle, was able to get up and limp off the field. Kyle Murphy took over for Bakhtiari.
