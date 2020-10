Coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday that he doesn't have any short- or long-term concerns about Bakhtiari's chest injury, Matt Schneidman reports.

Bakhtiari was forced out of Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Buccaneers in the second half, when he was downgraded to out after having initially been listed as questionable to return. The star left tackle's next chance to retake the field will come Oct. 25 in Houston, but if he were forced any time the Packers would rely on Rick Wagner to start.